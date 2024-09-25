© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
Growing Home

Growing Home: Trellises

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published September 25, 2024 at 11:00 AM MDT

This is the time of year when you will see a lot of plants falling over or leaning a bit too far. You can remedy this with trellises, either homemade or store-bought or tomato cages. You can also find more fancy plant supports in garden centers and plant catalogs. The best scenario is to place a trellis over a plant before it needs support so that the plant naturally grows into the trellis. If the plant needs quick support, simply use some thin long stakes placed deeply into the ground and support the plants with string. I prefer brown or green dyed twine to camouflage with the plant. Don’t tie string too tightly around a soft succulent stem.

