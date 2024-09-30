Growing Home: Fall Planting part 2

Winter is on the horizon, but it is not time to throw in the trowel (pun intended). This is a great time to plant pansies as they will bloom until mid-November and often overwinter and bloom again next spring, Buy and plant some bulbs for next year’s spring blooms. Daffodils are among the most deer resistant. Enjoy the blooms of fall asters. Rake the fallen leaves into a row and run a lawn mower over them, they will make a great compost ingredient or winter mulch for your growing beds. Fertilize lawns 3 to 4 weeks after the first average frost date. If you really hate winter, build or buy a hobby greenhouse.