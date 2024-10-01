© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
Growing Home

Growing Home: CO2

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published October 1, 2024 at 11:00 AM MDT

Increased carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is worrisome when it comes to climate change, but in greenhouses, carbon dioxide is often in short supply which slows plant growth and yields. Commercial growers have longed burned natural gas to increase CO2, which is not good for the environment. Now there is a company selling a CO2 bag which contains a patented strain of mycelium that produces an abundance of CO2. Once the bag is activated, the mycelium grows and gives off heaps of CO2 into your greenhouse for up to 6 months. One bag treats 288 cubic feet of air, naturally increasing the yield of most greenhouse crops.

