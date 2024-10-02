Growing Home: Outdoor Plants

With frost on the horizon, you might be considering digging up some outdoor plants for growing in your home or greenhouse. Before you bring them in, make sure you aren’t bringing in any hitchhiking pests. At first glance the plants may look clean and healthy, but it is still a good idea to do a thorough inspection. The best place to inspect are the undersides of the leaves. This is where many pests such as aphids and spider mites like to hide and hang out. If you do see some pests, spray all the leaf surfaces with an organic pesticide such as Neem. Rinse the leaves off a few days later and then do a final inspection.