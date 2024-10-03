Growing Home: Climbing Garden Plants

Many garden plants climb using tendrils. Peas, cucumbers, melons, winter squash, and grapes are all blessed with tendrils that cling to walls, fences, or poles. Most vines twine around objects in a counterclockwise direction. With only 10% of twining plants going clockwise. A few plants can twine both clockwise and counterclockwise. The twining direction of vines is not dependent on whether the plant is growing north or south of the Equator. Vining plants have evolved to use vertical space especially if given a trellis. Optimizing vertical space in your garden can increase your yields and add a new dimension to your garden.