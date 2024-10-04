Growing Home: Origin of "Pomologist"

There are many things named after the apple. The Adam’s apple comes from a superstition that a piece of the forbidden fruit stuck in Adam's throat, causing males to have a neck lump. The thorn apple, Datura stramonium, is a beautiful blooming, poisonous plant from Central America. The tomato plant was once called the “love apple.” The French name for potato is “apple of the earth” (pomme de terre). The French word for apple “Pome” gave birth to the word “Pomology” which is the formal study of fruit and nut crops, focusing on their cultivation, production, harvest, and storage to increase yield and quality. A fruit expert can be properly called a “pomologist.”