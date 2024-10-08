Growing Home: Houseplants

Before you bring a new houseplant into a home where kids or pets could get hold of it, check a reliable source to ensure it’s safe. There are plant apps to help you identify plants. Maintain a list of the common and scientific names of each houseplant you own. Then, if one gets ingested you can easily inform your local county extension service or the National Poison Control Center at 1-800-222-1222 to find out if it’s toxic. The ASPCA has a poison hotline solely for a pet’s possible poisoning at (888) 426-4435.