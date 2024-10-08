© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Growing Home

Growing Home: Houseplants

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published October 8, 2024 at 11:00 AM MDT

Before you bring a new houseplant into a home where kids or pets could get hold of it, check a reliable source to ensure it’s safe. There are plant apps to help you identify plants. Maintain a list of the common and scientific names of each houseplant you own. Then, if one gets ingested you can easily inform your local county extension service or the National Poison Control Center at 1-800-222-1222 to find out if it’s toxic. The ASPCA has a poison hotline solely for a pet’s possible poisoning at (888) 426-4435.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb