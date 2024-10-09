Growing Home: Perennial Food Crops

Most of our vegetable gardens are annual plants meaning that they don’t overwinter. There are several perennial food crops that can be planted for many years of harvest. Consider growing rhubarb, asparagus, and horseradish. Some lesser-known perennial food crops include French sorrel, which grows a tart green leaf that complements salads. Chives can be continually harvested throughout the summer. Even the ornamental chive flowers are edible when they first emerge. Jerusalem artichokes, also known as sunchokes, are related to sunflowers (not artichokes) and have an edible underground tuber that tastes somewhat like water chestnuts or potatoes.