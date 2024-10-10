Growing Home: Asparagus

Asparagus is native throughout the temperate zones of the old world. Asparagus doesn’t have true leaves. Photosynthesis occurs in the green stems and needle-like branchlets known as cladophylls. The year-round availability of asparagus is a result of the United States war on drugs. In 1991 the Andean Trade Preference Act created a free-trade pact with several Andean countries, including Peru. They were hoping to give farmers something to grow besides cocaine. Fresh asparagus was then shipped here in winter. NAFTA came along later, enabling Mexico to join Peru in providing most of our off-season asparagus.