Growing Home

Growing Home: "Knock Out" Roses

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published October 18, 2024 at 11:00 AM MDT

William Radler was a boy in Milwaukee in the 1940s when he bought his first rose at age 9 for 49 cents. By age 16, he filled his parents’ backyard with 150 different roses. Now in his 70s, his passion has led him to develop hundreds of rose varieties, including the best-selling, most popular rose series of all time known as “Knock Out” roses. His Knock Out roses were popular because they needed no pruning to encourage further blooming and are very disease resistant. Because the Knock Out rose is not grafted, they can grow in harsh, cold environments. He now operates the Radler Rosarium Gardens at his house near Milwaukee.

