Growing Home

Growing Home: Clarence Birdseye

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published October 21, 2024 at 11:00 AM MDT

Clarence Birdseye revolutionized frozen foods in the 1920s. At one time he lived in northern Newfoundland, Canada where he raised foxes. There he saw how the Inuit tribe flash froze their fish by immediately exposing freshly caught fish to -40 degrees F. Even weeks later, this flash frozen fish tasted much better than slow frozen fish. He later invented special flash freezers and went on to create the very successful General Seafoods Company and Birds Eye frozen foods. He later sold the company at a great profit, which then became the giant General Foods Corporation.

Johnathon Rhubarb
