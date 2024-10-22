Growing Home: Pros & Cons of buying a living Christmas Tree

There are pros and cons to buying a rooted, living Christmas tree. Yes, you end up with a tree for your landscape. But a living Christmas tree should only be in the house for no more than a week. This is because the living trees were previously growing outside and were dormant. If they stay in your house too long, they may break dormancy and are less likely to survive. If you plan to go the live Christmas tree route, dig the hole now, as digging outside is almost impossible with the frozen December soil. Fill the hole with fallen leaves and cover the area with a tarp. Rope off the hole to prevent accidents - until you’re ready to plant the tree after Christmas.