Growing Home: Pumpkin Carving

When carving a face or pattern on your pumpkin, always begin at the center of your design and work toward the outer areas. This avoids breaking through already cut areas. Smaller skinny knives work best. Even better are knives that come with the pumpkin carving kits. Big spoons are best for scraping the walls of the pumpkin. There are many creative pumpkin stencils and patterns available online that you can print out and tape to your pumpkin as a guide. Dehydration shortens the carved life. To prevent dehydration, cover the carved areas and the interior of the pumpkin with petroleum jelly.