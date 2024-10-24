Growing Home: Carbon Monoxide

In the United States, over 100,000 people visit emergency rooms annually due to accidental Carbon monoxide poisoning, with tens of thousands hospitalized. Carbon monoxide poisoning kills over 1,500 people each year. The symptoms of poisoning are like the flu, causing headaches, dizziness, weakness, nausea, chest pain and confusion. Carbon monoxide is a clear, odorless, tasteless gas. People who are sleeping can die from carbon monoxide poisoning before they even notice the symptoms. Every home should have a carbon monoxide detector placed in the bedroom. Detectors don’t last forever. Check the label for the expiration date.