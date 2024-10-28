Growing Home: Natural light in schools

A study found that kids attending schools with more windows and skylights were healthier and performed better on assessments. The Alberta, Canada, Education Department determined that students in classrooms with overhead lights that emitted a full spectrum as opposed to regular fluorescent lighting attended school three days more per year and grew 3/4 of an inch taller over two years. Studies have shown that simply replacing fluorescent lights with full spectrum LED lights increases student test scores. Scientists are also looking into specific light wavelengths to increase student performance. Perhaps the same benefits are true for home lighting.