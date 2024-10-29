© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
Growing Home: Planting Wildflowers

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published October 29, 2024 at 11:05 AM MDT

Wildflowers grow in the wild but can also be grown in your yard or acreage. It doesn’t seem like planting season, but later fall is the best time to plant wildflower seeds. Sow just prior to the soil freezing. By sowing wildflowers in late October or November, the winter will help break the seed’s dormancy and will take advantage of spring rains. Spread the seed evenly and lightly rake wildflower seeds into the soil. A light mulch of pea gravel or pine needles over the top of the bed will help them grow. Try to find wildflower seeds suited to our region and suitable to your site. For instance, there are wildflower mixes for dry, moist or shady conditions.

