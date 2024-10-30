Growing Home: Uses for Banana

Not all species of banana are grown for their fruit. In China the Dwarf Golden Lotus banana has a starburst flower revered by Buddhists. Its stems are fermented into wine and its fresh sap is used for hangovers. The Philippines have a banana known as Manila Hemp. It is used to make cloth, ropes, mats, tea bags and paper (as in the manila envelope). The Enset banana is popular in Ethiopia and is a major food source. The heart of the Enset banana is cooked before eaten. It can also be made into a dough for flat bread. Enset bananas provide more pounds of nutritious food per area than most cereals. A single plant can provide up to 90 lbs. of food.