Growing Home: America's 1st Botanic Garden

Dr. Hosack practiced medicine in New York City in the early 1800’s. He used plants as medicine rather than the primitive practice of bleeding patients out. Dr. Hosack started America’s first Botanical Garden in 1801, outside of New York City. Many medicinal plants he used came from overseas, but supplies were threatened with embargoes, thus he focused on growing medicinal plants. The Botanic Garden was funded by Dr. Hosack, but he came to realize he couldn’t afford to sustain it, He sold it to New York State in 1811, but the garden fell into neglect and was eventually consumed by New York’s urban expansion. The site of America’s first botanic garden is now Rockefeller Center.