Growing Home

Growing Home: Spiders

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published November 1, 2024 at 11:00 AM MDT

Every house has spiders; most are harmless and may be consuming other spiders and annoying insects in your home. Common to all 40,000 species of spiders is that they all spin silk. One spider can produce up to seven different types of silk, each for a different purpose. While rare, spider bites can cause severe reactions. For this reason, try to photograph or capture any spider that bites and causes a severe skin reaction to assist a doctor to determine the best treatment for your spider bite. Also investigate acquiring a low-cost plastic insect or spider catcher that has a sliding floor that live traps the spider so you can release them outside.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
