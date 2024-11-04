Growing Home: Why hand dig holes when you can drill them?

Spring flowering bulbs can be planted as long as the soil is not frozen. There is a relatively new tool that can greatly speed up the chore of planting bulbs. It combines a common cordless drill with a sturdy auger. Why hand dig holes when you can drill them? The most common bulb auger is 3-inches wide by 7-inches long. Simply drill the planting hole using the bulb auger and lift the loose dirt out with the auger. It works a lot better if the soil is slightly moist. Then backfill the hole with the remaining loose dirt. Larger bulbs like the tulip or hyacinth should be planted six inches deep. Smaller bulbs like the crocus need to be only 4 inches deep.