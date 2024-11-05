Growing Home: Onions

There are four main choices of onions based mostly on color. Yellow onions are the least expensive. They generally have a strong flavor. Red onions are usually milder and slightly sweeter than yellow onions. Red onions also have higher amounts of anthocyanins which are beneficial to human health. White onions are often more pungent than yellow onions. Finally, there are Sweet Onions like Vidalia and Walla Walla. These are much milder and sweeter, but they are quick to rot with a very short shelf life. Surprisingly, onion experts say that these flavor differences in onions are overrated and not enormous.