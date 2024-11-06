Growing Home: An Onion a day might keep the Doctor away

During the Civil War, General Grant believed that onions prevented dysentery and other ills of warm climates. Grant sent the following wire to the War Department, "I will not move my army without onions." The next day, three trainloads of onions were dispatched to the front. General Grant was right about the health importance of onions. Healthwise, onions reduce inflammation, help blood pressure, have sulfur compounds linked to cancer prevention, increase bone health, and more. So, like apples, eating onions everyday might also keep the doctor away.