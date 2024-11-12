Growing Home: Window Drafts

Cold window drafts are not only uncomfortable but also drive up your heating bill. Of course, new windows would solve the problem, but that’s an expensive option - and is not an option for renters. A short-term alternative is to apply a temporary seal to the window gaps. Consider low-cost “removable rope caulk” which is a clay-like material that can seal up a window gap and then is easily removed in spring. There is also a product called “Seal N‘Peel” which is a removable weather strip tube caulk. Finally, most hardware stores sell a special plastic film that is adhered to the edges of the window frame and then is tightened with the heat of a hair drier.