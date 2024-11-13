© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
Growing Home

Growing Home: Gutters

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published November 13, 2024 at 11:00 AM MST

Once the leaves have fallen and before it gets really cold, do one last check of your gutters to remove accumulated leaves and debris. Gutter blockages can create lots of problems as ice and snow melts. Overflowing gutters can cause seeping through walls, paint and foundation damage. Clogged gutters may also cause slippery ice to form near doorways. Keep an eye out for holes in the gutters caused by rust. Repair or replace the gutters before damage is done. A yard/leaf blower is a great tool to assist in getting debris out of your gutters. There are also perforated gutter guards that prevent most gutter debris altogether.

