SHORT FEATURES
Growing Home

Growing Home: Tumbleweeds

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published November 18, 2024 at 11:00 AM MST

Tumbleweeds, also known as Russian Thistle are native to Europe and central Asia. The arrival and spread of Russian thistle is one of the fastest plant invasions in the history of the United States. The plant is now found in all states except Alaska and Florida. Researchers found that tumbleweeds have a knack for soaking up toxic depleted uranium from contaminated soils. During the dustbowl days of the Great Depression, tumbleweeds were used as an emergency food to feeding both livestock and humans alike. But for the most part tumbleweeds are bad, they increase wildfire danger, seeds contaminate grain, and its pollen is a potent allergen.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
