Growing Home: Quinine

From the 1600s to the 1800s quinine was the main treatment for malaria. Since 1944 synthetic drugs replaced quinine for treating malaria, but it is still used in some areas. Quinine is made from the bark of a tropical tree called “cinchona.” It is also the main flavoring in tonic water adding a bit of bitterness to the drink. This came from the British colonies in India because it was an antidote to fevers. The British would mix the quinine with a small amount of gin, sugar and lemon juice to make it more palatable to drink. Oddly, the quinine in tonic water causes it to glow under a black light.