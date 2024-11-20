Growing Home: A Guide to Rocky Mountain Plants

Have you ever wanted to learn the names of the native plants growing in our region? One of the best books to teach you to easily identify our native plants is, "A Guide to Rocky Mountain Plants,” revised edition, by Laramie resident, Roger L. Williams. “A Guide to Rocky Mountain Plants,” uses simple, easy to use keys to help you identify more than 350 species of plants found in the Rocky Mountain region from the United States to Canada. It also has great explanations of plant families. “A Guide to Rocky Mountain Plants” contains seventy-two color plates of popular species in addition to over 350 line drawings.