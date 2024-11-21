Growing Home: Composting Leaves

Placing masses of leaves in the compost is not a good idea because they will mat and not allow for penetration of air and water. This slows the ability of the leaves and all other materials in your compost to break down. Instead, first pulverize the leaves by raking them into a row and run a lawn mower over them. Then they can go into the compost or use as a winter mulch. Also, there are leaf blowers that are designed to convert into a leaf vacuum. Most blower vacuums also pulverize the leaves. You can also dig a trench in the garden and toss your leaves in the trench and then backfill the leaves. By next spring they will be nicely decomposed and enrich your soil.