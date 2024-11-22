© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
Growing Home: Celery

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published November 22, 2024 at 11:00 AM MST

In the late 1800s celery was expensive as its cultivation required a lot of labor. Thus, only the rich ate celery. Besides being tasty, it was thought of as a tonic and aphrodisiac because of its use by the legendary 18th century lover, Casanova. It turns out that, Casanova was right; celery contains a small amount of a pheromone that makes men more attractive to females. Regular consumption of celery can also help protect cardiovascular health. Celery is also anti-inflammatory and has antioxidant properties which make celery an ideal food for patients with high cholesterol levels, high blood pressure, and heart disease.

