Growing Home

Growing Home: Vegetable vs Fruit

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published November 26, 2024 at 11:00 AM MST

Some states don’t know the difference between a vegetable and a fruit when they name their official state produce. This would make a good trivia question: What is the official vegetable of Oklahoma? Answer: the watermelon. Senator Don Barrington, and one-time award-winning watermelon seed-spitter, shepherded the idea. However, botanists would readily affirm that watermelon is a fruit rather than a vegetable. Arkansas has also declared a fruit to be a state vegetable: the vine-ripened tomato. Colorado has no state vegetable, but we do have a declared state fruit which is the Palisade Peach.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
