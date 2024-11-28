Growing Home: The Honeycrisp Apple

The Honeycrisp apple was first developed at the University of Minnesota in 1960, mainly to survive harsh winters there. But most all the Honeycrisp trees were destroyed because it was thought to not be hardy enough. Horticulturist David Bedford joined the University of Minnesota's apple breeding program in 1979. He is credited with finding the last few surviving Honeycrisp trees and decided to propagate them because they had great flavor and crispness. He was right. The Honeycrisp apple is credited with saving Minnesota’s apple industry and is one of the most popular apples in the world. Besides great flavor the Honeycrisp apple also stores well if kept cool.