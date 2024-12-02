Growing Home: Boxelder Bugs

Winter is here, and as we like to keep warm, so do Box Elder Bugs. These black 1/4-inch-long bugs have red strips on their backs. Box Elder bugs do not bite and are harmless, but they are annoying. They enter homes through cracks around windows, doors and foundations. Seal these entryways with caulk or weather stripping. When crushed Boxelder bugs often give off an odd odor. Spraying them with pesticides in the home is dangerous to your health. The simplest way to eliminate boxelder bugs is to vacuum them up. For small clusters, a regular vacuum will work—preferably one with a disposable vacuum bag. If you use a shop vac, relocate them far from your home.