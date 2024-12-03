Growing Home: What good is a rose with no fragrance?

What good is a rose with no fragrance? Dr. James Gamble noticed in 1956 that rose breeding had prioritized appearance over scent for decades, with 75% of rose varieties having little or no fragrance. To encourage the development of fragrant roses, he established the James Gamble Fragrance Medal through the American Rose Society. Notable winners include 'Fragrant Hour', 'Double Delight', and 'Tiffany'. Due to genetics, breeding for fragrance can also make roses more susceptible to disease, breeders are working to overcome this challenge. Thanks to Gamble's initiative, rose fragrance has finally become an important criterion in rose evaluation.