Growing Home

Growing Home: Winter Landscaping

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published December 5, 2024 at 11:00 AM MST

Home landscapes are designed to look their best in summer months. Winter, however, is a great time to take note of the landscapes that still look good in your community. What can make a winter landscape more interesting? Try the addition of smaller evergreens, check out different shades of tree and shrub bark. There are dogwood shrubs that sport bright red or bright yellow stems in winter. Look at the complementary shapes of trees and shrubs. Well placed rocks clumped together can create a natural look. Ornamental grasses can still provide a wispy softening of the landscape well into spring. All combined, you can have a good-looking winter landscape with some planning now.

Johnathon Rhubarb
