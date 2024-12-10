Growing Home: Gifting Garden Books

Garden books make great Christmas gifts for the gardener in your life. Some good books include “Passionate Gardening: Good Advice for Challenging Climates” by Coloradoans, Lauren Springer & Rob Proctor; To understand garden soil check out “Teaming with Microbes: A Gardener's Guide to the Soil Food Web,” by Jeff Lowenfels and Wayne Lewis; The book, “Flower Confidential” by Amy Stewart, is a behind-the-scenes look at the dazzling world of flowers and the fascinating international floral industry it has created,” and last but not least a great book for novices, “The Garden Primer,” by Barbara Damrosch.”