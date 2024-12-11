© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
Growing Home

Growing Home: Gertrude Jekyll

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published December 11, 2024 at 11:00 AM MST

The late English gardener, Gertrude Jekyll, was a garden designer from the 1880s through the early 20th century. Jekyll perfected flowering perennial borders, designing over 400 gardens in Europe and America. She pioneered the idea of mostly white flowered perennial beds to be appreciated in the moonlight. Gertrude Jekyll developed a year-round garden concept with late winter blooming bulbs, frost tolerant flowers and interesting leaves extending into fall. Trained as an artist, Jekyll combined art and horticulture which continues to inspire gardeners and designers today and still influences garden design. Gertrude Jekyll’s work established garden design as a profession for women.

