Growing Home: Cloves

Cloves come from a tall (35’ high) tropical southeast Asian tree. Cloves were among the important spices that triggered trade wars between the Portuguese and Dutch in the 17th century. Cloves are the dried immature flower buds produced by the tree and plucked before flowering. Cloves are also important medicinally for their aromatic oil and numbing properties. It has been used to help everything from toothaches to digestion to athlete's foot. Cloves are often used in holiday traditions around the world where they are used to stud oranges or apples to create pomander balls, which release a delightful aroma.