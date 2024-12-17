Growing Home: Dusting Plants

When houseplants get dusty, they have trouble growing and maintaining health because they receive less light. One solution is to dust each leaf with a moist cloth. Another solution for dusty houseplants is to use a very soft bristled paintbrush. The most effective solution to dusty houseplants is to place them in the tub and give them a shower. This will wash off most of the dust along with insects and their eggs. Avoid houseplant leaf-shine products as they put a coat of wax on the leaf that clogs pores and causes light to be reflected rather than absorbed.