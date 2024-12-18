Growing Home: Blue Dye

Colonial housewives had many dyes for fabrics. However, the blue dye was the most difficult and desirable. Blue dye was first made from a broccoli plant relative known as “woad.” A much more vibrant and better blue dye was made from a bean from India known as “indigo.” It was first cultivated in the U.S. in the 1730s in the South. Thus, greatly increasing the popularity of blue fabrics. But cheaper alternatives were sought. In 1883, German chemist Adolf von Baeyer released the first synthesized low-cost artificial indigo. In the quest for more natural colors, real indigo has been making a slow comeback. Even Levi’s have created limited releases of jeans made with real indigo.