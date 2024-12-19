Growing Home: Zirab

A man named Zirab was the Martha Stewart of his day on the Iberian Peninsula, around 825 AD. Ziryab was said to have revolutionized fashion, music and cuisine. Ziryab popularized hairstyles for men’s hair to be shorter and neater, and suggested bangs for women. He also initiated shampoo made with rosewater and salt. Ziryab introduced new vegetables such as asparagus, as well as the three-course meal, tablecloths, ending meals with dessert and fine crystal for drinks (rather than metal goblets). Prior to Zirab, food was served in no particular order on bare tables. Ziryab was one of the greatest cultural icons of the Middle Ages and the impact he had is still felt in the world today.