Growing Home: Potted Plants

Do you put gravel in the bottom of your houseplant pots to improve drainage? Well, studies show this actually doesn’t help drainage and takes away from the space needed for root growth. Every potted plant needs a drainage hole in the pot’s bottom. To prevent the loss of soil through the pot’s hole place a small piece of window screen or newspaper over the hole to stop the soil from coming out. Also, regularly empty standing water from the saucer. Be sure and select the right potting soil for your needs. There are potting soils that are specific to cacti and succulents as well as potting soils tuned to hold water longer or to come with fertilizer already incorporated into the mix.