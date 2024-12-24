Growing Home: Tomato Varieties

Only a handful of tomato varieties are offered in garden centers. If you want to choose from a much larger selection of tomatoes varieties, check out these seed catalogs that specialize mainly in tomato varieties. They include rare, early season, odd colored, heat tolerant and heirloom varieties. These catalogs are: Totally Tomatoes (totallytomato.com), and Tomato Growers Supply (tomatogrowers.com). For great selections of heirloom tomatoes and other plants adapted to our region check out these Colorado-based seed companies: Miss Penn's Mountain Seeds and Paonia-based, High Desert Seed and Gardens.