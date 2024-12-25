Growing Home: Pistachio Production

United States is the undisputed leader in global pistachio production, growing 63% of the global needs. Mainly grown in California, pistachios growers have been steadily expanding their acreage. This is due in part to the fact that pistachio consumption has doubled since 2016. Now the US consumes the most pistachios per capita on the planet. Much of the success of pistachios can be attributed to new varieties that need less winter cooling, less water, yield at an earlier age and are less sensitive to saline soils. Pistachios are 20% more profitable than almonds and 70% more profitable than walnuts. Perhaps someday they will develop a Rocky Mountain hardy pistachio.