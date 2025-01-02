© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
Growing Home

Growing Home: "The World Carrot Museum"

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published January 2, 2025 at 11:00 AM MST

“The World Carrot Museum,” claims to be the first ever virtual museum and is filled with great carrot trivia. For instance, the longest carrot ever grown was slightly over 20 feet long. The heaviest carrot ever was 20 pounds. The most carrots peeled and chopped in one minute was 20.85 ounces; The carrot is in the parsley family which includes celery, parsnip, fennel, dill and coriander. In the United States, a typical carrot travels 1,800 miles to reach your dinner table. The Spanish word for carrot is zanahoria. But in some Spanish speaking countries- if you call someone a Zanahoria it means they are a nerd or worse.

