Growing Home: Avocado Plant

Save your next avocado seed and turn it into a houseplant! In a drinking glass, place the seed’s flat end downward halfway in water supported by three toothpicks stuck into the seed. It will soon grow roots into the water and a shoot will also appear on top. After two months place it in potting soil and grow in a bright place. While it makes a great houseplant, it is unlikely to produce fruit. If you want to grow a dependable fruit producing avocado look for the variety known as “Day.” Day avocados have been bred to set fruit in a pot and can take temperatures down to the mid 20s for colder greenhouses.