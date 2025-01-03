© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
Growing Home

Growing Home: Avocado Plant

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published January 3, 2025 at 11:00 AM MST

Save your next avocado seed and turn it into a houseplant! In a drinking glass, place the seed’s flat end downward halfway in water supported by three toothpicks stuck into the seed. It will soon grow roots into the water and a shoot will also appear on top. After two months place it in potting soil and grow in a bright place. While it makes a great houseplant, it is unlikely to produce fruit. If you want to grow a dependable fruit producing avocado look for the variety known as “Day.” Day avocados have been bred to set fruit in a pot and can take temperatures down to the mid 20s for colder greenhouses.

