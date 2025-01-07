Growing Home: Tomatillos

Tomatillos are a small fruit related to tomatoes. Tomatillos can be eaten raw, cooked, dehydrated or pickled and are treasured in Mexican salsas. They have a distinctive husk surrounding each fruit. When the tomatillo fills out the husk, they are ripe. They are easy to grow and often reseed. Tomatillos come in three main colors: Green which has a tart flavor. Purple tomatillos are sweeter with a complex flavor used in salsa and garnishes. My favorite tomatillos are yellow in color, which are the sweetest and mildest of all. Besides being used in salsas, yellow tomatillos are also great in salads and other fresh dishes.