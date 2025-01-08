Growing Home: Romanesco

Romanesco or Roman cauliflower is a variant form of cauliflower. Romanesco has one of the most interesting looking spiral patterns expressed in its chartreuse colored edible flower bud. This amazing spiral pattern of the Romanesco cauliflower is reminiscent of the Fibonacci spiral found throughout nature and the universe. Romanesco cauliflower was first recorded growing in Italy in the sixteenth century. It is rich in vitamin C, fiber, and antioxidants. Try growing a work of art, Romanesco cauliflower. It can be easily grown in our mountain valleys with a similar culture to growing any broccoli or cauliflower.