Growing Home

Growing Home: Geraniums

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published January 9, 2025

Geraniums are a common houseplant and outdoor bedding plant. Typical geranium leaves have a distinctive medicinal odor, but there is another class of geraniums known as “scented” geraniums whose leaves have copycat scents when the leaves are rubbed. There are scented geranium varieties whose leaves smell like strawberry, roses, mint, apple, and even lemon. They lack showy flowers but are still enjoyable and entertaining as a houseplant. Scented geraniums grow best in a sunny window. Scented geraniums are edible but don’t pack a lot of flavor.

Johnathon Rhubarb
