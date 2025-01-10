© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Growing Home

Growing Home: Eggplants

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published January 10, 2025 at 11:00 AM MST

Eggplants, like tomatoes, were once considered poisonous until the early 1800s. In Europe and Britain eggplant goes by the name of “Aubergine.” Until recently eggplants were probably the least appreciated vegetable in the Western World. Native to Southeast Asia and India, eggplants are commonly purple-skinned. You can also find white, yellow, red. orange, and green-skinned eggplants. They also come in varying shapes. Besides the traditional large pear-shaped eggplant, there are varieties that grow long skinny fruit, small and large egg-shaped fruit and everything in between.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb