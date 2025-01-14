Growing Home: Greenhouses

Greenhouses are common today, but they were non-existent prior to the Emperor, Tiberius Caesar who ruled from 14–37 AD. He demanded to eat a cucumber every day, even in winter. Thus, the first ever greenhouses were invented for Caesar. His engineers constructed frames that were covered with mica, which let light through and functioned as an early day glass. In the 1400s the Koreans constructed greenhouses made from oiled paper. By the 1700s glass technology was giving birth to larger and more traditional looking greenhouses. In the 1960s plastic replaced glass as the most common way to cover a greenhouse.